Traffic Alert: Major crash involving train at Wellborn Road & Luther Street

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Update: As of 2:03 P.M. all lanes have been reopened.

According to PIO Lopez with CSPD, the accident occurred around 12:30 P.M. after a driver suffered a medical emergency, resulting in them losing control.

The driver then crashed into another vehicle before veering off onto the tracks, resulting in a crash involving an ongoing train.

Said driver was uninjured from the crash but was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital to treat their ongoing medical emergency.

Original story:

Officers have been dispatched to a major crash involving a train at Wellborn Road and Luther Street, according to the College Station Police Department.

At the time of this publication, local authorities have southbound Wellborn Road shut down; this alongside lanes between George Bush Drive and Holleman Drive.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

