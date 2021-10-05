Watch
Traffic Alert: Major crash at SW Parkway and Texas Ave

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 05, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is currently responding to a major crash located at the intersection of SW Parkway and Texas Ave.

Westbound traffic on SW Parkway is also being diverted to northbound Texas.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

