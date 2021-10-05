Traffic Alert: Major crash at SW Parkway and Texas Ave

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is currently responding to a major crash located at the intersection of SW Parkway and Texas Ave.

Westbound traffic on SW Parkway is also being diverted to northbound Texas.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Officers are currently working a major crash at the intersection of SW Parkway and Texas Ave. Officers are currently diverting all westbound traffic from SW Parkway to northbound Texas. Please avoid the area if possible.



#0677 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 5, 2021

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!