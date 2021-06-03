Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Traffic Alert: Eastbound Harvey (SH 30) closed at Copperfield Parkway due to crash

Traffic is being diverted north to University
items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:57:33-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station PD is alerting the public that Eastbound Harvey (SH 30) is closed at Copperfield Parkway for a crash.

At the time of this publication, traffic is being diverted north on Copperfield to University.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.