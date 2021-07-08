Traffic Alert: Crash on Northbound SH 6 at Texas Ave exit

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Both the College Station Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a crash on Northbound Sh 6 at the Texas Ave exit.

At the time of this publication, all northbound traffic is being diverted to Earl Rudder Fwy Northbound.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: College Station Police and College Station Fire are on scene of a crash on Northbound Sh 6 at the Texas Ave exit. All northbound traffic is diverted to Earl Rudder Fwy Northbound. Please avoid the area until further notice. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 8, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”