Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Traffic Alert: Crash on Northbound SH 6 at Texas Ave exit

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 19:43:41-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Both the College Station Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a crash on Northbound Sh 6 at the Texas Ave exit.

At the time of this publication, all northbound traffic is being diverted to Earl Rudder Fwy Northbound.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.