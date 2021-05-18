Watch
Tornado Watch: Southeastern parts of Central Texas and Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

KRHD 25 News
Tornado Watch 5/18/21
Posted at 2:57 PM, May 18, 2021
BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — A tornado watch has been issued for the southeastern parts of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

This area includes Bryan/College Station and does not include Waco/Temple/Killeen.

With a tornado watch, this means that atmospheric conditions are currently favorable for the formation of tornadoes within thunderstorms.

This does not mean that a tornado has been spotted or is being seen on weather radars.

