Tornado Watch: Southeastern parts of Central Texas and Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — A tornado watch has been issued for the southeastern parts of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley until 9 P.M.

This area includes Bryan/College Station and does not include Waco/Temple/Killeen.

With a tornado watch, this means that atmospheric conditions are currently favorable for the formation of tornadoes within thunderstorms.

This does not mean that a tornado has been spotted or is being seen on weather radars.

