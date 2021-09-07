Tire theft on the rise in College Station, costing drivers hundreds

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A rise in tire and rim theft has swept across the College Station area recently.

It's the last thing anyone wants to see when they walk out of their house; their car mounted on cement blocks with no tires or rims.

However, it's something one Snook resident is seeing all over Snapchat recently.

"Tires are not cheap, and wheels... They're not just going to take the tires. They'll take everything, so yeah. That's horrible" Moses said.

BCS Tires general manager says those rims go for a lot of money.

"It's more about the rims than the tires. The rims on newer easily cost between 800 and 12 hundred dollars apiece" Matthew Hernandez said.

So far, the College Station Police Department has received about 30 reports since Aug 1.

It's the type of crime that rises in this community sporadically.

"It's a tough trend to try to follow and figure out when they're going to do it because there's not really a time or place" said Jonathan Shugart, community enhancement officer, PIO, College Station Police Department. "All of a sudden, they decide to show up and start doing it"

What police do know is that it happens more often to cars parked in residential areas. They suggest people install security systems or lights, and lock lug nuts which will make it harder for people to steal.

"Every time I come to College Station, I lock my doors. and that's about it, but I am not worried if I go to the mall or something. I am not worried about it being on blocks," Moses said.

Police say if you need to file a report, make sure you are specific and give as many details about your vehicle as possible.

