Tip A Cop making a difference: Local law enforcement serve community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan and College Station Police Departments along with other local law enforcement are serving the community in a unique way.

The annual Tip A Cop Fundraiser is back in Brazos Valley this week and officers have reached half of their goal so far. They are going to help with drink refills and assist the wait staff in other responsibilities.

Allison Dohrman, a special olympic athlete and fundraiser volunteer, said her love for the area encourages her and others to come to the dinner. She has participated in the Track in Field portion of the games.

"I have been here for two years and thirteen months," said Dohrman.

During the week long event, her role has been to sell Special Olympics T-Shirts at the College Station Texas Roadhouse at 1601 University Drive East. It is a great time to take the whole family out for dinner, while connecting with the community.

You still have tonight and tomorrow to make your way over to the restaurant and be treated by some of the various law enforcement officers. Wednesday's theme is cops and robbers. The wait staff will be dressed as the robbers.

This was actually an idea that originated in the Brazos Valley and has been incorporated at several other locations over the years.

Thursday night will be State Torch Run Night. The wait staff will be wearing shirts to commemorate the event.

"Come to Texas Roadhouse and support Tip A Cop," said Dohrman.

Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you aren't interested in a meal, but would still like to donate, you can make out a check to Special Olympics Texas or come by to buy a T-Shirt.

All tips received this week and other donations will be given directly to the organization to help support the athletes.