Timothy Smith remembered at funeral service as true servant of Jesus

BRYAN, TX — Friends and family paid their respects this morning to Timothy Jackson Smith, the man who police say was killed by a co-worker in last week's mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

It’s tradition at funerals to hear positive descriptions of the deceased. At Timothy Smith’s service, every testimony given by a loved one repeated the same sentiment over and over: Tim’s most prominent attribute was his love for Jesus Christ, which shone through all of his interactions.

A beacon of light in a sometimes dark world - that’s how Tim's family and close friends described him while speaking before an audience of approximately 200 at Antioch Community Church. Tim's step-mother Susan gave the eulogy, alongside his young son, Koley. Susan spoke about how Tim led her to become a Christian. She is now the pastor of a Methodist church, having been supported by her son's constant encouragement.

Koley said Tim had been a great father to him and his brother Jorden. Koley also said Tim would have wanted everyone to be comforted, knowing Tim was in a better place.

"Tim took care of people," said Tyler Hardy, senior pastor of Antioch Community Church of Bryan. "That’s what he was known for. He took care of people. So we said that we want to take care of Tim. That’s our heart’s desire, to take care of him in these final days, that we honor him.”

In the open casket, Tim could be seen surrounded by trinkets such as the sonogram of his unborn baby, due later this year to his wife Skyla. Friends and relatives relayed stories of Tim’s work ethic, his passion, and his love of reading and writing poetry. They spoke of how he worshiped and encouraged other people through their dark times, using words of hope inspired by scripture.

Several items belonging to Tim were on display, including his Bible, well-worn and inscribed with his name. Tim had underlined and hi-lighted several passages, including a verse about prayer, Matthew 7:7, which reads:

"Ask, and it will be given to you. Seek, and you will find. Knock, and it will be opened to you."

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES