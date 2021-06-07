Tim Leach elected chairman of Texas A&M's University System Board of Regents

COLLEGE STATION, TX — It's official.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has elected a new chairman, Tim Leach, of Midland.

Leach is Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and a member of the company’s board of directors. He was first appointed to the Board of Regents by Gov. Greg Abbott back in 2017.

Prior to this upcoming new role, Leach has served as vice-chairmen for the past two years.

William "Bill" Mahomes Jr. of Dallas was elected his replacement during said vote as well.

Gov. Abbott first appointed Mahomes to the Board of Regents in 2015 and reappointed him this year to another six-year term. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

Alongside other appointments, the Board also named Al Davis, deputy agency director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, as the acting director for the Texas A&M Forest Service, following the retirement of Tom Boggus.

Amy K. Swinford, the associate agency director for the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, was also named interim agency director, following the retirement of Bruce Akey.

The following Board committee members were also named:

Committee on Audit:

Mike Hernandez, Chair

Randy Brooks

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

Committee on Academic and Student Affairs:

Jay Graham, Chair

Randy Brooks

Mike Hernandez

Elaine Mendoza

Committee on Finance:

Bob Albritton, Chair

Jay Graham

Mike Plank

Elaine Mendoza

Committee on Building and Psychical Plant:

Mike Plank, Chair

Bob Albritton

Bill Mahomes

Cliff Thomas

Also joining the leadership ranks, was the newly appointed student regent, Mati Rigby, an Aggie in the class of 2023.

Appointment by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Gainesville-native is studying epidemiology at Texas A&M University.

