Three-vehicle crash on SH 105 near Navasota results in one fatality

NAVASOTA, TX — On June 7, an investigation regarding a three-vehicle crash on SH 105 near Navasota found one fatality.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers concluded that at approximately 8:50 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on SH 105 near County Road 410 on the wrong side of the roadway.

The vehicle sideswiped a Ford F-250, and then hit a 2014 Volkswagen Passat head-on, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the Versa, 42-year-old Rhoda Nimako, from Houston, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

The driver of the Passat, a 30-year-old male from Belton, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Joseph (Bryan) Health Regional Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the F-250, a 19-year-old female, was not injured.

The Grimes County Sherriff’s Department and Navasota Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

