COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the persons of interest shown above.

The following men are suspected of burglarizing six vehicles around 1:20 A.M. on June 26 in PA 30 C.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Det. Rogers at (979) 845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”