This weekends forecast suspect hazardous conditions for wildfires in the The Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Dry and windy conditions can help fuel dangerous wildfires. That’s exactly what we have on tap this weekend in the Brazos Valley.

With high winds and drought-like conditions, you'll need to think twice before doing any outdoor burning.

”Rainfall over the past couple months," said John Nielson-Gammon, Texas A&M Professor and State Climatologist. "Rainfall over the past year or more. The shorter time scale tends to affect agriculture, whereas longer time scale affect water supply more,”

State climatologist John Nielson-Gammon says we normally see 8 inches of rain between November and December. But Easterwood airport in college station has only seen a little over 3 inches since November 3rd.

“Normally this time of year soils are quite damp and that represents the buildup of rainfall that hasn’t evaporated and some moisture tends to increase till springtime,” added Nielson-Gammon.

Although this is uncommon, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it's prepared.

”We will pull our firefighters and our equipment and any other resources that are available from other parts of the state and re-position them to pre-position for where we’re expecting the wildfires to occur,” Karen Stafford, state wildfires prevention coordinator.

With forecasts not predicting much rain in the next week, state wildfire prevention coordinator Karen Stafford asks drivers to be extra careful.

“If you’re traveling across the state also look for any type of metal that may be contacting the roadways dragging tow chains, if you have a flat tire and you’re driving on the rim of that wheel that can create sparks and create what we call roadside starts,” added Stafford

Brazos county is not currently under a burn ban. But you should always check with your county judge’s office before you light that match.