Things to consider when planning graduation celebrations

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Getting married and graduating are both monumental times that call for a celebration.

"Weddings and graduations are just both such amazing life milestones, that we want to be there for all of them," Katie Linick, Owner, Peach Creek Ranch shared with KRHD 25 News.

Since the two seasons tend to overlap, it can be hard to find an available venue when graduating Aggies are planning.

"I'd say the biggest, number one thing, is to just be flexible. Be open to maybe not the exact venue you had in mind or maybe not right next to campus," Mackenzie Kennison-Smith, venue manager, Peach Creek Ranch said.

Both the owner and venue manager of Peach Creek Ranch say, that graduations don't always get the first choice because weddings are typically planned far in advance.

"They're a little last minute. Sometimes, they'll even be on the weekdays just because those can sometimes be the only times, we have available," Linick said.

But being realistic about the size and type of venue makes planning much easier.

"If you only have a couple dozen family members coming together, finding a venue that works best for you might be the better option," Kennison-Smith said.

Commencement ceremonies will be held throughout the month of May this year.

