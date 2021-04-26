Thin Blue Line helping first responders through personal hardships

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — First responders are often the first to run to a person's aid but the last to ask for help for themselves.

The local chapter of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Brazos Valley is helping first responders as they go through catastrophic events in their lives.

Members do this by raising funds for Law enforcement, EMS, firefighters along with their spouses and dependent children going through the hardest times of their lives.

Madison DPS Trooper Juan Tovar received Thin Blue Line's help during his recovery. Officer Tovar was injured while attempting to apprehend, Larry Bollin, the man accused of shooting multiple people at his workplace, Kent Moore Cabinets earlier this month.

The small chapter covers all seven counties touching the Brazos Valley.

"The last thing we want is, we want to know about a first responder that has been, that is suffering financially because they just can't cover the bills because of an illness or injury and they never knew to call on us," Dale 'Abuelo' Cutsberson, Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Brazos Valley said.

The local chapter established its own foundation in 2018.

Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Brazos Valley has distributed about 17 thousand dollars.

