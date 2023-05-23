There's still time to adopt a senior

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Bryan and College Station students are getting help from the community as they brace for graduation.

15ABC Reporter, Rachel Widder, tells us about one how a Facebook Group is assisting local high school seniors.

Ivan Reyes is in the top ten percent of his class at Rudder High Schooland will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall, majoring in Construction Science. He said it's touching to be selected by a mentor of his and he hopes to give back to the city that's been so gracious to him.

"It's always good to have somebody that's going to back you up, like having my community behind you, supporting you, it's a big push, a big push to help you get motivated to do what you want in life," he said.

Reyes is also a student athlete and his former boxing coach, Manuel Longoria, said right from the start he could tell Reyes has heart and talent. Longoria said he wants to spoil him and be there for all his accomplishments.

"Through the adoption, I think he's going to recieve a few gifts and hopefully from others. Just to let the kids know that we are there and we haven't forgotten about them and they have support," he said.

His construction science teacher, John Templeton, says Reyes has laid the foundation for what it means to lead others and this next big step in his life can be intimidating, so being adopted will further help him achieve more of the goals he sets for himself.

"I think my fondest memories of getting to teach Ivan is what he's taught me. Definitely in the areas of carpentry and framing, Ivan has taught me more than any student has in my 18 years of education," he said.

Best of luck to Reyes and all the other seniors in our area with strong work ethics.

Your gift or sponsorship must be given to the senior by May 26th, as most of them will be graduating from High School by then. You can get more information on the process by visiting the Facebook Group here.