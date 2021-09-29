Therapeutic infusion center opens in College Station for those positive with COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An emergency use authorized infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients is gaining local demand.

CHI St. Joseph has partnered with local officials to repurpose one of their facilities to meet the current surge of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The infusions utilize monoclonal antibodies to help COVID-19 patients and reduce hospitalization.

This facility will be utilized as an outpatient treatment center. Patients must test positive for COVID, symptoms must fall in a 10-day range, and they must be referred by a primary health care physician.

The state-funded infusion center will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.