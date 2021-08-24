Theft suspects steal $4,000 worth of equipment from A&M football complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several theft suspects.

On Monday morning, around 3 A.M., local authorities believe several people entered the Bright Athletic Complex and took athletic equipment totaling $4,000.

The suspects are reported to have left in a black minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Elkins at (979)845-8063 or lelkins@tamu.edu

Persons of interest are shown below.

On 8/23/21 around 3 am, several people entered the Bright Athletic Complex and took athletic equipment totaling $4000. Left in a black minivan. Persons of interest are shown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Elkins at (979)845-8063 or lelkins@tamu.edu. pic.twitter.com/e7Gxf6vrTN — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) August 24, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

