Theft suspects steal $4,000 worth of equipment from A&M football complex

Texas A&M Police (Twitter)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 24, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several theft suspects.

On Monday morning, around 3 A.M., local authorities believe several people entered the Bright Athletic Complex and took athletic equipment totaling $4,000.

The suspects are reported to have left in a black minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Elkins at (979)845-8063 or lelkins@tamu.edu

Persons of interest are shown below.

