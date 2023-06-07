The weekend's heavy wind and rain caused damage across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Tx — Parts of the Brazos Valley are still showing reminders of the heavy wind and rain that swept through this past weekend.

“When I came in Sunday morning that was really something to see.”

Damaging properties – like this local gas station.

DORIS ROBERSON HAS WORKED AT THE CHEVRON ON BARRON ROAD FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS AND SAYS SHE COULDN’T BELIEVE HER EYES.

“I didn’t think the winds [were] that strong. I came into work [to see this,] I was like “Wow,” I just didn’t know.” Explained Roberson.

The destructive storm was also felt in Hearne.

“Man, we just saw lightning, and the wind was blowing. There was even a tree that fell on the building I was working in. It was just crazy out there.” Explained Brandon Gomez who witnessed the weather.

Bryan Texas Utilities tells 15 ABC they have restored power to over 6,000 of their customers. As of Monday night, fewer than 200 are still without power.