The ultimate Aggieland couple receives the wedding of their dreams

COLLEGE STATION — Saturdays in Aggieland there’s nothing more important than A&M football. So, when one couple faced the challenging task of selecting their wedding date, Dos Equis made it a whole lot easier.

Through the power of social media, Dos Equis found the ultimate Aggieland couple and surprised them with the wedding of their dreams.

”In my family, it’s just impossible to imagine having a fall wedding because a fall wedding means interfering with Texas A&M football," said Morgan Oliver, A&M alum and bride. "The fact that Dos Equis made it where we can combine Texas A&M football and my big day is just a dream come true,”

Dos Equis partnered with Texas A&M to solve this age-old problem without missing a beat on game day.

”It’s incredible, I can’t think of anyone ever having a backdrop or a view like this for their wedding,” said Rodney Oliver, the groom.

Surrounded by their closest friends and family creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“Being able to say every time that we come to Kyle Field, like her you know we got married right over there, it’s just a great reminder every time we come here of what a great day this was,” shared Mr. Oliver.

Dos Equis is on a mission to provide people with lifetime experiences and the Oliver’s are getting just that.

”They are such big Aggie fans so for us to be able to take them down on the field is going to be one of the most amazing experiences for them,” said Ashleigh Phelps, Senior Brand Manager, Dos Equis.

The Oliver’s said their 'I dos' on the A&M practice field moments before the a&m auburn kickoff at Kylefield in College Station.

“There’s just no better place and I’m so excited to attend the football game with all of my closest friends and family and start our marriage at kyle field when we beat the hell out of auburn,” shared, Mrs. Oliver.

