The Reveille Racing Team needs your help reaching their fundraising finish line!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A Texas A&M racing team is asking the Aggie community for help to get to the starting line of a driverless car race... to be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Reveille Racing Team, composed of Aggie students and advisors, has been working for several months to get to the Indy Autonomous Challenge.

The team is hoping to raise 750,000 dollars for new gear like a radar system or cameras.

They also need funds to get to and from Indianapolis for practice runs and race day.

"We're looking for sponsors like a normal race team would, so we're looking to put the company names on the side pods of our car so that they can have some marketing involved and the cool part is, it's completely tax deductible for the sponsors, so I think it's a win-win." shared Lance Decker, project manager at Reveille Racing

Since KRHD 25 News last spoke with Reveille Racing, they have taken part in simulation challenges that have allowed them to learn which obstacles they still need to overcome.

"At the simulation challenge, we've done pretty well running the simulation challenge and we are running, trying to run as fast as we can and try to avoid all the surrounding objects which are the opponent's cars." shared Yangwoo Kim. Reveille Racing engineer.

If Reveille Racing wins the one-million-dollar grand prize, the money will fund 10 scholarships at Texas A&M for military members and veterans.

