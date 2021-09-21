The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosting bike wash to benefit first responders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Ranch Harley-Davidson will be sponsoring and hosting a bike wash to benefit local first responders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Proceeds will go towards the Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (TBLLEMC) and its efforts to support local first responders in need.

“This free event is open to all regardless of whether or not you ride a motorcycle." TBLLEMC Quartermaster Tom Rike said in a press release. "This is a great way to meet and support our brave women and men that serve our community as first responders.”

The Ranch Harley-Davidson is located at 4101 State Highway 6 South in College Station.

