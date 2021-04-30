The newest century square addition is bringing a lot more than just bling

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — A shopping center adjacent to Texas A&M University is getting some bling this weekend.

It's hard to imagine five years ago, the beautiful development that now stands was once just a field of dirt and patches of grass. Later today a new store will open and make it shine a little brighter

Century Square is a 60-acre development that not only attracts students but also families in the Bryan-College Station area.

“Century square did not use to be the beautiful development that it is today," said Amanda Barron, marketing strategist for Midway. "We broke ground in about 2016 and we just continue to add,”

The area has so much to offer from retail, lodging, to entertainment and dining.

The growing development will welcome the 115th Kendra Scott jewelry storefront today with its grand opening.

”It’s so cool to see that property has grown from literally the ground up," said Robin Lalone, Kendra Scott Marketing and Philanthropic manager for South East Texas. "Were excited to be a part of it and have so many Aggie alum team members that are going to be cheering us on this weekend,”

The new store is coming in and making a statement. Today there will be a limited amount of totes given to customers with Aggie rings. And the first 100 people to spend more than $75 will receive a small gift with purchase.

Along with the new store, Kendra Scott is also adding a mural to the area. Century square recognizes that art pieces like this new addition add character.

”It enhances a property and adds so much value," added Barron. "We were so excited when Kendra Scott decided to hire a local artist and we happily gave them that brick wall so that we could support one a local artist but two have a just an amazing traffic driver,”

Local muralist Sarah Blackmon has blessed various walls and businesses with her artistic attractions across the Brazos Valley.

"My hope is that people will see from the intersecting road that goes right in front of all Century Square and they’ll see that and it’ll draw them in,” local artist, Sarah Blackmon shared.

Lucchese Bootmaker recently opened their store and various other businesses are joining in the near future.

“This summer we’re very thrilled to welcome Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina right next to porters dining and butcher. It’s going to be a patio overlooking the green,” Barron shared.

‘The green’ sits at the center of the development. In 2019 about 200 events were hosted on the green.

You can end your week with live music on the front porch and start your weekend with yoga on the green.

