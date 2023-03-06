The Junior League of BCS previews Bargain Blitz

BRYAN, Texas — If you enjoy a good deal for good cause, Bargain Blitz is almost here.

Hayley Harrison, one of the Junior League BCS Board Members, said it takes a village to make it all possible.

Harrison said there will be everything you can think of, from day-to-day items to some off the wall finds.

“We’ve got clothes, we’ve got houseware, we’ve got furniture, so much furniture, we have blitz glitz, where we’ve got fancy purses, fancy prom dresses, we’ve got all kinds of stuff,” she said.

Harrison said the money raised during this impactful event provides funding for the organization’s other projects, helps to eliminate poverty, and provides items to community members.

This will be Charlotte Watson’s 20th Blitz, her advice? Come early and bring folding chairs while waiting in line.

“If you like thrifting or you like the thrill of the hunt, but at the same time, you want it to go back into stuff that’s local, that’s here and it’s going to benefit our people here then you definitely need to come here and check it out,” Watson said.

She said all the items are great quality and all of the Junior League Board Members are ready to help throughout the sale day.

She also said the ladies are happy and excited during the event, which spreads to everyone.

“Sometimes you find unexpected things and you go, oh my gosh, that’s mine,” she said.

Harrison said there’s a certain energy at bargain blitz and it’s powerful seeing so many people come together to continue bettering our community.