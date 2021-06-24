The housing market is booming in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Looks like the Lone Star State is the new hot spot for home buyers. People from across the nation are relocating to the Brazos Valley.

A local realtor says the current home market is moving very quickly.

“It’s still hard to wrap my mind around how busy we got,” said Jaime Stanley, the owner of HoM realty.

Coming out of the pandemic the state of the market has shocked realtors.

“The market is crazy right now,” added Stanley.

According to Jaime Stanley listings are down about 76% but sales are up 66%.

”There are more buyers coming into Texas and there are more people trying to relocate right now or move and buy a bigger house than there are houses for them to purchase,” she explained.

Listings are getting snatched up in the blink of an eye.

“The average is about 35 to 40 days right now which is pretty quick and then buyers from everywhere,” said Stanley

Francis Park and his wife are leaving the state of Washington. They just landed their dream home in the Brazos Valley after months of searching.

“We have to compete against the other potential buyers, so we have to make an offer and that’s the hardest part,” said Francis Park, a new College Station homeowner.

Drawn to the affordable lifestyle and the idea of this being a long-term investment the Parks are excited to get more bang for their buck.

“It’s a good chance to buy a house since it’s the college town university city, so it always has a demand for the rent,” said Park.

According to Stanley just a few years ago interest rates were sitting around 4% compared to now, where she has seen them as low as 2.75%.