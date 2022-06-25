COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Parents, if you are looking for an educational camp this summer for your children in the Brazos Valley, we’ve got you covered.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is kicking off their exploring history camp in early July.

A coordinator for the youth summer camp says learning doesn’t have to stop in the summer.

“Every day we read to our children to [uphold] the legacy of Barbara Bush,” said Veronica Rios, co-coordinator for the Library and Museum. “It’s very educational; we are promoting learning outside of our everyday school activities and it’s more hands-on, so we get to cater to different learning styles actually."

The theme for the summer camp is centered around the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the Freedom Fighters including exhibiting artifacts, science experiments, and much more.

For information on how to sign up your child this summer, a link to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is provided here.