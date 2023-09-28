'The Crossroads of Texas': Hearne displays new mural by well-known artist

HEARNE, Texas — “In a way, street art should reflect the community, and that’s why my stuff is so based on that," said Shane, or better known as, "Abstract Dissent".

"That’s how I got started, that’s who wanted it, and once it’s outside, it’s for the people.”

Shane, a.k.a. Abstract Dissent has many social media followers, and travels across the nation painting eye-catching murals that capture the essence of each city.

One of his works of art is now on full display in Hearne.

“I was told beforehand that Hearne is known as the “Crossroads of Texas” because of the train lines," Abstract Dissent said.

"I thought it would be cool to do a vintage steam engine, and pull in the feel of the dirty, gritty industrial things happening here.”

Abstract Dissent has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok, but of course, that wasn’t always the case.

“The street art started to spread in North Carolina, and it's grown from there," Abstract Dissent said.

"I would go back and do some pieces as I’ve traveled and over the years, it has built up on social media, and now it’s spreading throughout the country.”

Sharon Pedroncelli is on the Building Standards Committee for the City of Hearne.

She said the committee approved this project to help bring more life to the city.

“We wanted to put something on this wall that kind of started to get everyone thinking of cleaning up Hearne, for the revitalization of Hearne," Pedroncelli said.

"This is going to be the catalyst, we are hoping.”