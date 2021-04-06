The City of College Station is hiring several positions this summer!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!
This summer the City of College Station is looking to fill several seasonal positions, including:
- Recreation assistants for camps
- Lifeguards & cashiers for pools
- Water safety instructors for swim lessons
- Swim coaches for Tsunami Swim
- Team Tennis instructors for lessons
- Plus MORE!
For more information about open positions, make sure to check out the City of College Station's job portal: RIGHT HERE!
“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!