The City of College Station is hiring several positions this summer!

Posted at 6:02 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 19:05:12-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

This summer the City of College Station is looking to fill several seasonal positions, including:

  • Recreation assistants for camps
  • Lifeguards & cashiers for pools
  • Water safety instructors for swim lessons
  • Swim coaches for Tsunami Swim
  • Team Tennis instructors for lessons
  • Plus MORE!

For more information about open positions, make sure to check out the City of College Station's job portal: RIGHT HERE!

