The City of College Station is hiring several positions this summer!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

This summer the City of College Station is looking to fill several seasonal positions, including:

Recreation assistants for camps

Lifeguards & cashiers for pools

Water safety instructors for swim lessons

Swim coaches for Tsunami Swim

Team Tennis instructors for lessons

Plus MORE!

For more information about open positions, make sure to check out the City of College Station's job portal: RIGHT HERE!

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!