The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic

BRYAN, Texas&amp;nbsp;—&amp;nbsp;

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and Title Sponsor Frost Banks invite you to attend the 33rd Annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic.

This event serves as the Chamber’s largest annual fundraiser to assist with funding for many educational, leadership, and community programs throughout the year.

Lobsterfest:

Enjoy a steak and lobster dinner on Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Brazos Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BigShots Golf:

You can reserve a bay for the first ever Big Shots Aggieland competition from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.

Golf Classic:

Monday, September 19, 2022 at Pebble Creek Country Club

Tee Times: 8 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

$1000 team, includes 4 tickets to Lobsterfest

For sponsorship information, or to purchase tables, tickets and golf teams, please contact the Chamber at (979) 260-5200 or visit bcschamber.org.

About the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce exists to enhance the economic well-being of the businesses in the community it serves. The Chamber focuses on issues affecting the cities of Bryan and College Station, as well as Brazos County. Today, the Chamber hosts dozens of programs, including Lobsterfest & Golf Classic, Crawfish Boil, Annual Banquet, Founders Night, and Business After Hours. They act as a liaison between Chamber members and legislative officials to advocate for business-friendly policies. Their leadership programs encourage professional development and emphasize the value of community involvement. The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce has changed drastically over the past 100 years, but its mission has remained unchanged—“To enhance the economic well-being of the businesses in the community it serves.”

