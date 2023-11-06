The Black Former Student Network at Texas A&M hosts 4th Annual Aggie Impact Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the weekend at Texas A&M, the Black Former Student Network, BFSN, came together to celebrate the 4th Annual Aggie Impact Weekend.

Six honorees were recognized for their hard work and dedication to their communities, making the ultimate impact as an Aggie.

BFSN formed in 2001 within The Association of Former Students as the first constituent network to promote the interests and support the retention of the African American community on campus.

Erica Davis-Rouse is the founder and president of the Aggie Impact Gala, bringing hundreds of former and current students together for an opportunity to connect and help bring the next generation forward.

“Where we come together to celebrate Aggies who happen to be black and how they represent the core values in their communities, their global impact, their contribution to Texas A&M, and just their all around fabulous commitment to service,” Davis-Rouse said.

From Aggie Impact Weekend, donations received help fund more scholarships for black students.

Davis-Rouse says Texas A&M currently has a 3 percent African American community population.

The goal is to continue to grow that number.

“We now have five, four-year scholarships in place right now with five different students,” Davis-Rouse said. “We have an endowed scholarship, and we also have a fund where we are able to help students with anything that they need that will help them be mentally healthy, well, and be able to matriculate through Texas A&M.”

You can learn more about Aggie Impact Weekend here.