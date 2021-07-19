The 'BEE Community': changing lives with work and belonging, one artisan at a time

BRYAN, TEXAS — One community in the Brazos Valley is providing meaningful work and lifelong relationships through craftsmanship.

Brazos Employment Enterprises or the 'BEE Community', is a non-profit showing purpose behind the purchase.

It's a place to shop with a purpose.. as well as work and belong.

"This is more than just a workplace or coworkers. They are my family. I don't have much family left," Adam Sparkman, a Bee Community Artisan said.

For Adam Sparkman, it's more than just song and dance.

"I love doing this job... There's nowhere else for me right now," Sparkman added.

He's coming up on almost three years as an artisan of the BEE community, one of the non-profit's first.

"I'd be on the streets right now if I didn't have BEE community or anything like that so... at the time I was desperate to find a job too. I kept failing over and over because of my disability," Sparkman said.

A space providing meaningful work and belonging for adults with disabilities.

"Up to 80% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed nationwide... The bee community wanted to step in for a long-term hope-filled solution, Taylor Ellerbrock, Executive Director of the Bee Community said.

Fifteen 15 artisans with different abilities are employed at the Bee Community, experiencing dignity and worth that comes with work.

"Having mutually benefiting friendships and relationship...But even more beautiful than that... Seeing those untouched by disability.. Our customers and donors.. Utilizing their strengths and gifts to impact the community," Ellerbrock added.

Each purchase directly affects the livelihoods of the artisans and by supporting their work, Ellerbrock says, the narrative shifts to one of dignity and capability for adults with special needs.

"Because they are good and not out of pity who made them. Our artisans work really hard at their craft to meet those expectations," Ellerbrock added.

"Without them, I wouldn't have a job. I would be stuck at home... Other than the gym I work out at...," Sparkman said.

There are a handful of shops in the Brazos Valley that currently sell items from artisans at the BEE community.

If you like to have them at your place of business, email the Bee Community for more information at info@thebeecommunity.com

