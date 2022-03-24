The American Red Cross assist with tornado damages in Madisonville

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — After the tornado swept through the lone star state, communities like Madisonville were greatly hit. Now those without a home are looking to the American Red Cross for help.

The American Red Cross is stationed at the First Baptist Church in Madisonville helping community members who are left to pick up the pieces.

Zoraida Armenta was welcoming her first granddaughter when she heard the tornado sweep through her neighborhood.

”My house got hit pretty good and unfortunately it’s a total loss," said Zoraida Armenta, a victim of the recent storm. "I’m still thankful that we’re all here and I'm taking this as a blessing,”

Armenta says her family is safe and that’s all that matters. They have also reached out to the Red Cross for more immediate assistance.

"So if you’re displaced and cannot stay in your home, those are the people that need to be calling 1-800-RedCross. That’s our focus right now,” said AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter for the American Red Cross, referring to those whose homes suffered verified damaged or destroyed.

Mother Nature left a huge mess trapping some people in their neighborhoods due to fallen trees and power lines.

”As soon as people can turn their lights on, get their refrigerator on, we’ll be helping if people need more food working with the food bank to do that,” said Renold.

”We came in this community last night and started performance of disaster assessment and seeing the extent of the damage," said Thad Adams, regional program director for disaster assessment. "Today, we’re going through every house.”

And what you see from the outside doesn’t compare to the damage done inside. As Guillermo Orneles walked through his room for the first time, he shared this damage is unlike anything he's ever witnessed, as he picked up glass off his bed.

”You see like different types of houses that have been torn up," said Orneles, another storm victim. "Then you see random stuff on the roads, and this could be life-changing to some people,”

The Red Cross is also providing at least one hot meal a day to those in need. The organization is also accepting volunteers. For those interested in learning how you help, click here.