The 12th Can hosting food drive to help keep Aggieland fed

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — There's a little friendly competition going on between student organizations at Texas A&M that will benefit the University's student-run food pantry.

This is the second year the computer store, 12th Man Technology partnered with the student-run non-profit, The 12th Can, to make sure students, staff, and faculty don't go without food.

"I just can't imagine. When you think of the demographic of students that come to A&M, you don't think that anyone could be hungry here," Kristen Cox, owner, 12th Man Technology shared with 25 News KRHD.

Right now, Aggies scan a special QR code after donating, earning points for their respected organization. The one with the highest score will win a shopping event at the computer store, an incentive, that does not outshine the purpose of the mission.

"They're here on campus. We're here on campus, so there is just a lot of synergy between the two," Cox said.

"It provides a solid foundation to succeed if they are students, or provide for their family if they are staff and faculty, so it means a lot to participate in this competition and help Aggies," Kelly Villarreal, executive director, The 12th Can said.

John Claybrook founded The 12th Can less than 10 years ago after realizing he had homeless peers with a limited supply of food.

"To see how setting the wheels in motion 10 years ago can lead to an organization that is way better than it was in 2012, 2013, and how they are helping so many people today. I am really proud of the students who continue to run this thing," Claybrook said.

The 12th Can served more than 17 hundred Aggies in 2020 and more than 200 last month- showing how far these donations will go.

Donations will be collected from 12th Man Technology until April 5. The owner of the 12th Man Technology hopes this partnership will turn ongoing instead of just an annual event.