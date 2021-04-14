Texas Reds Steak & Grape Festival 2021 canceled, Bryan to introduce multiple new events

BRYAN, TX — On April 13, Destination Bryan's Executive Director, John Friebele, officially recommended to the Bryan City Council to not host the Texas Reds Festival in 2021.

This move reportedly comes with Destination Bryan's new intent, to develop multiple signature tourism events and additional quality of life events throughout the year.

In support of these efforts, Destination Bryan plans to establish a new event department to provide the organization with the capacity and resources needed to have these events, while also growing its marketing efforts.

According to their press release, over the next several weeks, Destination Bryan plans to brainstorm what these new events might be. Writing in part, "The intent is to increase the economic impact to our local community, hotels, and businesses through additional events annually, as opposed to one large-scale weekend festival."

"We have an opportunity to lean into Bryan's history, culture, diversity, and uniqueness to establish several events over the course of the coming year so that we can continue to expand everything we are doing as a destination marketing organization," shared Friebele.

City of Bryan Council members were reportedly receptive to the recommendation and stated they look forward to seeing what new and expanded events, Destination Bryan presents in the future.

