Texas MS 150 to return to College Station in April

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dozens of supporters, city leaders and representatives of the MS Society gathered at the Texas A&M Hotel for the kick-off countdown to the Texas MS 150 in April.

Linda bates is the president of the National MS Society and tells KRHD it’s a pleasure to be back in Aggieland for this huge event.

“We are excited to be back finishing at Aggie Park and really just making sure we bring awareness for people to come out here in the community and cycling to find that cure for MS.” Said Bates.

Bates said, while the huge spectacle returns to Aggieland for another year, there will be a few changes to benefit those riding and those who want to come out and watch.

“We’ll be offering some shorter routes. Let’s say you don’t get enough training on your bike or just not feeling 100%, you can start at 50 miles at Bellville, and on Sunday we will be able to let people leap ahead so, they would only have to bike 55 miles. [We are] trying to make it a little bit easier and approachable for people to come out this year.” Explained Bates.

KRHD spoke to Rita Joubran last year as her and her husband made the trek from Houston to College Station on their bikes. She says they’re making the ride for the second year in a row.

“We can’t wait to see our fellow riders and friends that have all come together to help end MS. This is something we always look forward to as a family and individuals as we are very passionate about this cause and we can’t wait to see what this year’s ride will make possible.” Explained Joubran.

Joubran not only participates by cycling, but she is a South Central Board Member and Ambassador for the Texas MS Society. Joubran has lived with MS since being diagnosed in 2009 and wants others living with any chronic illness to know that you are not alone in your battle.

“I’ve been there. Being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or any disease, it’s hard to take in at first.

It’s a process, but I encourage people to talk about it, that a disease doesn’t define you and only makes you stronger.” Assured Joubran.

Riders are ready to take the road again for the 2023 Texas MS 150 on April 29 and 30, 2023,

as thousands will come together here in College Station. Joubran wants to remind everyone

it’s not a race – it’s a ride.