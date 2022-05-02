Texas MS 150 kicks off in Houston with huge rider turnout

HOUSTON, Texas — Cyclists from all across the Lone Star State descended to Houston early Saturday morning at one of few starting lines across the area.

Linda Bates, president of the South-Central Market MS Society said this is a multi-city effort to pedal for a cure.

“The Texas MS 150 is rolling out from Austin to Houston, all the way both sides to La Grange and even from Waller,” said Bates.

“We are going to have about 7000 cyclists on the road and just riding to find that cure for MS.”

According to medical professionals, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an immune disorder that involves the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves – basically where your own immune system attacks one or more of those parts of the body.

Sisters Jennie Hemphill and Karen Adewale both have MS and rely on the support of each other knowing they aren’t alone in this battle.

“It wasn’t as scary because I knew my sister had it – she was doing just fine so I knew it was manageable, so I knew I had her to get through it with her.”

Karen Adewale said it’s all about her and her sister’s mindset that has kept them healthy.

“I think positivity is super important when you get diagnosed – that has helped us the most to stay as well as we have.”

The Texas MS 150 will conclude at Kyle Field at Texas A&M this Sunday.

From H-town to Aggieland, everyone pedaling together can make a difference in finding a cure for MS, even if we are cities apart.