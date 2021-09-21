Texas medical centers exploring potential benefits of nature therapy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Science Center and Houston Methodist Hospital have reached an agreement to fund the center for health and nature.

It helps spearhead research into the impact nature has on health - and how it can complement patient care, treatment and recovery.

Experts hope that through this collaboration, nature therapies can also provide beneficial results to patient recoveries.

"We're getting a lot more of an idea of the effect of nature as a healthcare delivery system and really that we have removed ourselves in a lot of ways from the natural environment and it seems to be causing a lot of problems like high blood pressure, stress, etc," said Jay Maddock, co-director, Texas A&M's Center for Health and Nature. "We're hoping actually to do research with Methodist to really answer a lot of the questions on how much nature do we need when do we need, where do we need it and use that to integrate that into care."

Texas A&M Health and Houston Methodist will each commit $125,000 per year to support the center.

