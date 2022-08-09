Texas man arrested for alleged sexual assault of child after video posted to internet

A 23-year-old Texas man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child after a video of was posted to the internet, according to probable cause statements.

JaQuan Harris was booked into Brazos County jail Monday on four counts of sexual assault of a child.

In June of last year, Harris allegedly left town with a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home after her mother discovered a video of them having sex was posted on the internet, according to probable cause statements.

Shortly after the mother also filed a runaway report for her daughter, according to the statements; police investigating were able to obtain evidence through Facebook and Snapchat which confirmed the sexual assault had taken place.

During a forensic review, the child further confirmed that she was previously in a "dating relationship," with Harris, according to the probable cause statements.

Evidence and statements indicated that Harris was "having sex both prior to and after they ran away to Austin, during an approximate period from May-August 2021 and that he knew her age of 14 or 15 years old," according to the probable cause statements.