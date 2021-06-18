Texas drivers now able to support Monarch Butterfly conservation via new license plate

AUSTIN, TX — Starting June 21, Texas drivers can support local Monarch Butterfly conservation through a new license plate.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will be launching the long-awaited winning design, selected by the public last September.

Over the last 21 years, the TWPD Conservation License Plate Program has raised around $10 million for wildlife and habitat conservation in Texas.

These plates can be purchased for vehicles, RVs/travel trailers, trailers, and motorcycles.

At $30 a year, these TWPD conservation specialty plates donate $22 from each sale to support various programs and efforts that support Monarch Butterfly's and other native Texas, non-game, at-risk species across the Lone Star State.

“The monarch butterfly is a species that is beautiful and iconic in that it is one of nature’s great migration stories,” said John Davis, TPWD’s Wildlife Diversity Program Director. “This species migrates through Texas from Mexico in the spring making its way to the northern extremes of the U.S. and into Canada, then reverses that feat in the fall to overwinter in Mexico. This great migratory story is in jeopardy with the overwintering population experiencing steep declines in the last decade. By adding the monarch to our family of plates, we hope to increase support for this beautiful migration event and through our conservation efforts, brighten the future for this, and many other species.”

These plates also benefit Texas fisheries and rivers, state parks, big game research and management, and non-game wildlife species management.

