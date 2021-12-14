Texas DPS: Local ER nurse dies in Hwy 21 crash

BRYAN, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in Brazos County has left a 26-year-old Caldwell woman dead, police said.

Killed was Miranda Meckel, a nurse at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday on State Highway 21 near Pleasant Hill Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2016 Mack semi-trailer towing a trailer had failed to yield the right-of-way while exiting a private driveway.

Turning westbound, the Mack's semi-trailer was struck in the rear by a 2018 Toyota passenger car heading westbound.

Meckel was pronounced dead on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez. The other driver, Cheka McCoy, 44, of Livingston, was not injured.

An Aggie alum, Meckel had also volunteered at the Brazos County Vaccination HUB, administering COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.