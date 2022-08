COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M student puts her love of golf and engineering into viral TikTok videos

Katie Calderon, an incoming junior at Texas A&M, has used her passion for fixing golf clubs into a promising career path in her classes and has landed her a summer internship with one of golf’s biggest brands in California.

Catch the full story at 5, 6 &, 10 p.m. tonight on KRHD