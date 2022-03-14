Texas authorities seize nearly $4M worth of meth hidden inside truck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Authorities seized nearly $4 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden inside a gas tank, during a routine traffic stop on IH-10, officials announced Monday.

A K-9 unit for Fayette County Narcotics alerted to the Silver Ford F-150 found 211.4 pounds of meth inside, the agency said Monday in a news release.

The 49-year-old driver, Marcial Ramirez of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested for alleged felony possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center, officials said.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $3,830,130 on the streets.

"After speaking to the driver, many indicators of narcotics trafficking were observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained," said Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek on Facebook.

Canine "Kolt" is also being accredited for this drug smuggling arrest.