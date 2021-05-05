Texas A&M's Veterinary Emergency Team debuts new pet evacuation trailer

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team has added a new vehicle to its fleet; the likes of which will help expand the team's capabilities to treat animals while responding to areas impacted by disasters.

Thanks to a donation from the Banfield Foundation, the team now has an evacuation trailer to work alongside the other vehicles in the emergency team's fleet.

The new trailer can safely transport up to 44 small animals, as well as ill or injured pets, and relocate them safely to sheltered areas undamaged by severe storms or natural disasters.

"Particularly, when you think about hurricanes, you know there's a period where you have the opportunity to move animals out of harm's way and that's exactly what we'll be able to do, we'll be able to work with coastal communities facilitate movement of animals inland so that everybody's safe and we make that people evacuate as well." shared Dr. Wesley Bissett, Director of the A&M Veterinary Emergency Team.

While not on deployment to an emergency, the evacuation trailer can be used to educate veterinary students on disaster response during undergrad clinical rotations.

