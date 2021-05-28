Texas A&M's pilot 'Quest for the Ring' program succeeds in promoting campus diversity

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Over at Texas A&M, their pilot program 'Quest for the Ring' has succeeded in advancing Black student enrollment to near pre-COVD-19 levels.

On May 28, the University released its first report on the new program and stated over 90% of the students who attended have committed to attending Texas A&M in advance of the May 1 deadline.

This program was developed in coordination with the Office of Admission to help reach out to future Aggies who have been accepted to the upcoming fall semester but have not yet committed.

Designed to honor the tradition of the iconic Aggie ring, Black American (BA) students and their families were invited to a series of virtual outreach events each Sunday afternoon in April.

The virtual event featured current and former Aggie students of color and staff to provide their experiences and expertise in an informal manner. This effort comes as a result of Texas A&M's $25 million investment into improving diversity on campus.

