COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach, Gary Blair, has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

An accomplished leader, Blair has brought the Aggies to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the program's history; with a first-round matchup against Troy next Monday, March 22 at 5 P.M.

In over 32 years as a collegiate level head coach, Blair has been listed in the top 35 of all-time active NCAA women's basketball coaches. In 2013, Blair was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The Dallas native has also coached A&M to its first SEC regular-season championship and its highest Associated Press Top-25 finish ever at No. 4.

This is Blair's third time as a finalist (2003, 2007, 2021), and has made A&M one of only six programs in the county to have a national championship-winning coach leading them.

How you can vote for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award

By visiting here, from March 19-31, fans will have the opportunity to cast a ballot daily. Also, there will be opportunities to vote via their official Twitter, right here.

The fan vote accounts for five percent of the overall vote, which will be tabulated and certified by Aprio, a premier CPA-led business advisory firm, headquartered in Atlanta.