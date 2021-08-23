Texas A&M's Cybersecurity Center offers high school students a unique opportunity

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — For the first time, the Texas A&M summer computing class held an all-female class.

This summer camp is offered to 7th graders to graduating seniors by the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center. But for the first time, the international leadership of Texas partnered with the university to offer 60 students with this unique opportunity.

This summer camp makes the world of cybersecurity enjoyable.

“Well, we call this camp the cyber security fundamentals, with capital fun,” said John Romero, Assistant Director of Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center.

Setting students up for success while teaching them to think outside the box for their future.

“It doesn’t really matter what they do for a living, because cybersecurity affects everyone,” Romero added. “There was a need for cybersecurity workforce, and we need to start as young as possible, so we started targeting high school students,”

This need is even more apparent this year than ever before. Earlier this year, the Lone Star State experienced a massive ransomware attack impacting an American oil pipeline.

“We need to teach these students an offense and a defense of cybersecurity so that they can protect our nation and protect our values here in the united states. So yeah, this program is perfect for that,” said Romero.

The camp not only taught the fundamentals of the internet of things but also foreign languages, as well as leadership skills.

“It will help me work together with other people and communicate better and be a team leader,” said Priscilla Nguyen, sophomore at International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High school.

These skills will set students apart in the workforce.

Instructor John Romero has sparked a light in his campers.

”Hopefully, I would like to be in the military and do cybersecurity in the military. In any branch, possibly the Air Force like John Omero, he really helped me decide what I like to do,” said Lorelair Niemeyer, sophomore at International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High school.

Giving students the tools to learn hands-on.

“This is a pretty important tool then, of course, the students learned everything dealing with the raspberry pie including the operating system, which is Lynux, which is running 99% of the internet," Romero said.

According to Burning Glass Technologies, 82% percent of middle-class jobs now require a digital skillset. No matter what industry you’re in, technology is at the forefront of all we do.

