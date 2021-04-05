Texas A&M's Business Education Complex to be completed by summer 2024

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Mays Business School at Texas A&M is ready to advance into selecting an architecture/engineering firm for their new 'Business Education Complex'.

Indeed, this proposed 75,000 square-foot expansion will reportedly be built at the epicenter of the pedestrian mall, extending through the campus to White Creek Greenway.

Approved in Jan 2021, construction is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2022.

Reportedly, the ground floor will focus on stakeholder engagement and will feature a grand atrium that can seat up to 350 participants. Additionally, flexible huddle spaces will be installed to help host future recruiting fairs and student events upon completion. This floor will reportedly also be home to the Center for Retailing Studies, the Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, five active learning studios, and a roasted beverage café.

The second floor will focus on lifelong learning and showcase the Center for Executive Development, high-tech collaboration rooms, and a rooftop garden for events as well as individual study and reflection.

The third floor will be dedicated to innovation and include the Mays Innovation Research Center, a broadcast studio, and a state-of-the-art communications center. It will also include a suite for emeritus faculty members and a suite for doctoral students, showcasing their research endeavors.

This expansion project is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2024.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!