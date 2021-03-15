Texas A&M working to launch the future of campus mobility

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 10, Texas A&M released their Transportation Mobility Master Plan, with their goal being to better align their mobility programs and infrastructure to better fit the needs of Aggieland.

“We are excited to embark on this project to engage the campus community to learn from its member's, ways they like to get around campus, locations they find difficult to traverse, and their hopes for future mobility options and infrastructure,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president of Transportation Services.

A continuation of past progress, according to their news release, the project plans to advance the work of their 2017 Campus Master Plan and the 2018 Sustainability Master Plan, and Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Transformational Mobility Plan.

“We have made progress toward implementing the strategies recommended in the 2017 Campus Master Plan, such as widening sidewalks, adding multi-use and bike paths, and creating more green space and activity hubs,” said Lilia Gonzales, university architect. “I am pleased Transportation Services is embarking on this project to advance mobility improvements. Ultimately, this will make it easier to travel from the locations where people park or get off the bus to their residence halls, classrooms, offices, or other destinations.”

For more information, people are encouraged to visit the Aggies on the Move Transportation Mobility Master Plan Digital Hub. The likes of which, contain informational links, quick polls, a discussion forum, and more!