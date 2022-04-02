Texas A&M wins 1st NCAA Title for Diving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As a two-time national champion, six-time All-American, medaling seven times at SEC Championships, including four SEC titles.

Kurtis Mathews is the athlete known for giving the Aggies their first diving title.

Not only did he win gold once but, 24 hours later he won gold again - giving the Aggies two back-to-back titles.

“It was a huge weight off my shoulders, kind of had the feeling that you were able to achieve something then going out and achieving it feels amazing.” Said Mathews

This Aggie senior made history by taking the 1-meter springboard dive at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 24 hosted at Georgia Tech.

Mathews said winning was based purely on his talent but also had strong faith if he did it once he could surely do it again.

“Obviously that gives you a lot of confidence, that relief had been lifted, I didn’t have to worry on that second day. No matter what happened on the second day I was still going to be an NCAA Champion.”

Diving coach Sam Thornton didn’t end this season without witnessing the growth Mathews put into his wins and says it was years of hard work that led up to Mathews success.

“Watching him go year to year, he has improved diving but also the way he communicates and listens so he is now what I would say the perfect athlete to coach, perfect athlete to watch and you can see that being SEC Champion now, 2-time national champion – he is fully deserving of those titles and for the work that young man puts in.”

Mathews will be remembered for multiple successes in Aggieland.