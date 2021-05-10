Texas A&M using virtual reality to engage more students in the classroom

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Bored with traditional slides, Jaskirat Batra found a more exciting way to view things in class.

Using a low-cost cardboard viewer and a smartphone, students in the engineering department are able to see 3-D models of things that they would not normally be able to view. The use of virtual reality in the classrooms can be transferred to other subjects as well.

"The concepts that we teach actually overlap with physics and I know there are some other applications where this is being used in veterinary medicine or in aerospace." shared Batra, doctoral candidate There's a lot of STEM disciplines where this could be used."

Batra has noticed an increase in student engagement since starting to use virtual reality goggles.

