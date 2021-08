Share Facebook

A&M upperclassmen lined up to purchase their tickets ahead of the new football season. Jonathan Buck (KRHD)

This will be the first time Aggies get to experience Kyle Field at full capacity since the start of the pandemic Jonathan Buck (KRHD)

Texas A&M is currently ranked #6 in the nation, according to a recent AP poll. Jonathan Buck (KRHD)

A photo-up opportunity at the Texas A&M Ticket Pull event Jonathan Buck (KRHD)

Texas A&M is preparing to have its first home game this Saturday. Jonathan Buck (KRHD)

